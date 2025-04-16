Menu Explore
Prajakta Koli calls out a magazine for claiming she 'regrets' getting married to Vrishank Khanal

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 16, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Prajakta Koli reacted after a magazine took a clip from one of her funny videos out of context, twisting it to claim she "regrets" marrying her Vrishank.

Actor and influencer Prajakta Koli isn't the one to hold back. She is firing shots at a magazine for claiming that she regrets her decision to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. Also read: Prajakta Koli gets internet's love for choosing a priestess for her wedding rituals, fan says: 'We need more of these'

On February 25, Prajakta exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal.(Instagram)
On February 25, Prajakta exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal.(Instagram)

Prajakta Koli calls out a magazine

Prajakta lost her cool after a magazine took a clip from one of her funny videos out of context, twisting it to claim she "regrets" marrying her Vrishank. It made her take the Instagram route on Tuesday to slam the publication and set the record straight.

It started when Prajakta shared a funny video on Instagram on April 13, where she is seen drinking and making a sad face with the caption, "When you get married for the sunset pictures and now have to live with a boy”.

A snippet from this clip was taken out of context and misinterpreted with a magazine doing an article on the same video, with the headline, "Prajakta Koli seen regretting her decision of tying the knot with husband Vrishank Khanal”.

Prajakta wasn't having it and took to Instagram Stories to call out the magazine. She shared a screenshot of the article on her Stories. "Really @womenseramagazine? :)," Prajakta wrote with the image.

Prajakta's Insta story.
Prajakta's Insta story.

Prajakta seals the deal with Vrishank Khanal

On February 25, Prajakta exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in a dreamy, intimate wedding ceremony. Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. Their initial conversations happened on BBM, and they eventually met in person at a friend's Ganpati Puja. The couple had been together even before Prajakta became a public figure.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prajakta got candid about her marriage, saying, “Everything that we wanted to do, we actually got to do. We spent time with people we love, had so much fun, ate a lot of food, and yes, we definitely had our share of beverages and miscellaneous drinks... We danced our hearts out. We sang our favourite songs at karaoke. Every function was memorable. It was OUR version of perfect. So no, I wouldn’t say it was too good to be true — because it was very much true”.

