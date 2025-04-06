Prajakta Koli talks about her ‘perfect’ wedding with Vrishank Khanal, life after marriage: ‘We had to kind of start…’

On February 25, Prajakta Koli exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in a dreamy, intimate wedding ceremony. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly surfaced online, leaving fans overjoyed to witness the couple embark on this beautiful new chapter together. (Also Read: Prajakta Koli cries recalling how her parents had to break her piggybank for money when she was 12 over financial crisis) Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. (Instagram)

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor, content creator, and author, who is still basking in the joy of her wedding, didn't hold back when it came to sharing just how magical it was. She described the celebration as truly theirs in every sense of the word and talked about her life after marriage.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's perfect wedding

Prajakta recently authored her debut novel, Too Good To Be True, which has received a positive response. When asked about a moment that was too good to be true for her at her wedding, she replied, “Actually, everything, because everything was perfect. It was OUR kind of perfect. It was exactly what we wanted.”

The newlyweds managed to tick every box on their wishlist — from spending quality time with their loved ones to indulging in good food, music, laughter, and more. “Everything that we wanted to do, we actually got to do. We spent time with people we love, had so much fun, ate a lot of food, and yes, we definitely had our share of beverages and miscellaneous drinks,” she adds with a laugh, referencing a viral clip of her dancing.

More than just the festivities, Prajakta cherishes how authentic and joyful each moment was. “We danced our hearts out. We sang our favourite songs at karaoke. Every function was memorable. It was OUR version of perfect. So no, I wouldn’t say it was too good to be true — because it was very much true.”

She further gave an insight about her life after marriage and said, “It’s barely begun. I got married less than a month ago. Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, both Vrishank and I had to return to work, and we had to kind of start picking up where we left off. Slowly, slowly, I think it'll take some time, and so far, I'm having a great time.”

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's relationship

Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. Their initial conversations happened on BBM, and they eventually met in person at a friend's Ganpati Puja. The couple had been together even before Prajakta became a public figure.