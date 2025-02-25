Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal are married! See first official wedding pics as bride and groom stun in white and gold

Actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli has officially tied the knot with Vrishank Khanal. The couple married each other in a stunning sunset ceremony and she shared the pictures with her fans on Instagram. (Also read: Prajakta Koli proves happy brides are prettiest in 3 simple ethnic outfits for her mehendi and haldi: See all the pics) Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have tied the knot, sharing their wedding day with fans on Instagram.

Prajakta and Vrishank: Just Married!

In the caption, Prajakta simply mentioned their wedding date with an evil eye emoji and heart emoji. She also gave details of their wedding outfits. Prajakta wore a golden lehenga by Anita Dongre and styled her hair in loose curls.

Fans wished the happy couple on their big day. “Can’t believe my eyes😭 MRS???? WHATTTT MRS??,” wrote one. “Just them admiring each other,” wrote another. “She loves holding his hand and he loves admiring her,” said another fan.

The couple recently shared adorable photos from their intimate haldi ceremony, giving their fans a glimpse into their special moments.

The photos, posted on Instagram, show Prajakta and Vrishank twinning in matching outfits, with Prajakta wearing a sleeveless pastel suit and traditional jewellery, while Vrishank opted for a printed kurta and pyjama.

In one photo, Prajakta is seen sitting on Vrishank's lap as they dance together, while in another, she is seen caressing his chin as they share a sweet moment.

The couple's haldi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

About the couple

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame.

Recently, the couple shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, where Prajakta wore a stunning red suit, while Vrishank opted for a white kurta pyjama.

Later, Prajakta also shared an adorable post from one of their pre-wedding festivities.

Professionally, Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, 'Mismatched', co-starring Rohit Saraf.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.