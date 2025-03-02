Prajakta Koli gets internet's love for choosing a priestess for her wedding rituals, fan says: 'We need more of these'

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, chose to have her wedding officiated by female priestesses. A video from her ceremony was shared on Reddit, and several people praised the decision. (Also Read | Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal are married! See first official wedding pics as bride and groom stun in white and gold) Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have tied the knot, sharing their wedding day with fans on Instagram.

Priestess conducts Prajakta Koli's wedding

In the brief clip, shared on Reddit, Prajakta and Vrishank were seen performing the rituals in the mandap. The female priestesses spoke on the mic as they conducted the ceremony. Prajakta and Vrishank's parents sat on either side of the mandap.

What fans have said about this step

The video was shared with the caption, "When culture meets empowerment-Prajakta & Vrishank's wedding was straight-up iconic with a Female Pandit!!" Reacting to the post, a person praised the gesture, saying, "Female pandits...well, kudos to whoever came with that up. We need more of these." A comment read, "Wow, I wish I had that idea on my wedding." "Ok, great to have female pandits," a fan wrote.

A few others said that it's a common practice in Maharashtra. "Having a female pandit for pujas, ceremonies, and weddings is very common in Maharashtra, and as a Maharashtrian, I am proud of this. They go through a proper course. Learn everything before actually conducting a puja," wrote a Reddit user. "It's nothing rare actually, some of my relatives also had woman pandits doing their wedding, many people doing this now," said a person. Earlier, even Dia Mirza chose a priestess to officiate her wedding.

All about Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding

Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding, which took place in Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends. After exchanging sacred vows, the newlyweds took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from their wedding. "25.2.25 (red heart and evil eye emoji)," the couple captioned the post.

For her special occasion, Prajakta opted for Anita Dongre's custom-made lehnga that featured palm trees. Vrishank, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nature-inspired Sherwani. Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a relationship for 11 years. Prajakta and Vrishank announced their engagement in September 2023.

Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, Mismatched, co-starring Rohit Saraf.