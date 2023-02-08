Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files nonsense: 'International jury spit on them'

Actor Prakash Raj has vehemently criticised The Kashmir Files, calling it 'one of the nonsense films'. At a recent event, Prakash also called out the film's director Vivek Agnihotri and said that the producer of the film is 'shameless'. He also claimed that The Kashmir Files is a 'propaganda film'. (Also Read | Prakash Raj says 'boycott Pathaan' gang are 'just barking, they don't bite': Sound pollution)

The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. Written by Vivek and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. It is produced by Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios.

Prakash was one of the speakers at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala last weekend. At the event, Prakash said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar."

He continued, "I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

Last year, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid commented on The Kashmir Files calling it "vulgar" and "propaganda" during the 53rd International Film Festival of India's closing ceremony.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he had said in his speech.

Reacting to the comment, Vivek had issued a video and said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplah's and Kashmir's truth to come out."

