Prateik Babbar changes name due to 'part superstitious, part sentimental’ reason. Check out his new screen name

Actor Prateik Babbar has decided to change his name. His new name is a tribute to his late mother, actor Smita Patil. From now on, Prateik will be known as Prateik Patil Babbar, as it is already reflected on his Instagram handle. Also read: Prateik Babbar makes relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee official

Who is Prateik Babbar?

Actor Prateik Babbar will now be called Prateik Patil Babbar.

Prateik is the son of Smita and actor Raj Babbar. He made his screen debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. He was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown.

Prateik Babbar changes name

Talking about his decision to change the name, DNA quoted Prateik revealing the reason in a statement, “With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mother, I have decided to add my mother's last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’.”He called his decision 'part superstitious, part sentimental’ and added, "When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, & the audience of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance & greatness.”

Prateik Babbar on why he changed his name

“My mother will be a part of each and every endeavour I put my energies into, not that she wasn’t a part before. But having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It’ll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita Patil will live on through my name.. quite literally,” the actor also said.

Smita Patil died in1986 due to complications in childbirth, weeks after Prateik was born. Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents in Mumbai. While he had previously said that his bond with his father Raj Babbar was strained initially. However, he also added that they reconciled after Prateik grew up. Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are Prateik's half-siblings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.