Prateik Babbar makes relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee official after separation with ex-wife

Actor Prateik Babbar finally made his relationship public on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He confirmed the dating rumours with actor Priya Banerjee. On Tuesday, Prateik dropped their first photo on Instagram with a glimpse of their matching tattoos. Also read: Prateik Babbar says breakup with Amy Jackson started a 'dark phase'

The photo featured Prateik and Priya posing against the sunshine at an unknown location with their back facing the camera. The next one is a close look at their matching ‘P and B’ tattoos which Prateik got inked on his fingers, while Priya got inked near her collar bone area.

Sharing the photo, Prateik wrote, “p b” with an infinity sign emoji. Responding to it, singer-actor Meiyang Chang teased him in the comment section, “Now you’ve piqued everybody’s curiousity, my friend Sweet pictures.” “Love you both my cuties,” added actor Sayani Gupta. Other including Asha Negi, Prateik's sister, actor Juhi Babbar, Elli AvRam, Ridhima Pandit and others sent their love for the couple.

Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two neither accepted nor denied them. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. He made his acting debut in the Aamir Khan production, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Priya, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Aishwarya Rai's Jazbaa (2015) as Sia.

Prateik was last seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's Indian Lockdown. In the film, he played a migrant worker who suffers due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India. He dedicated the role to his late mother and told Hindustan Times, “I was also extremely invested because the first time I met Madhur sir, he said, ‘Prateik teri maa aise kirdaar nibhaati thi. Tu agar ye jee-jaan se karega to ye tribute ho sakta hai Smita Patil ko (Your mother used to play such roles. If you do it with full honesty, it can be a tribute to Smita Patil)’. And I just said, when do we start? Every single day on set, I used to think about her. Every single day! Whatever the outcome of the film be, this character is dedicated to this community and my mother.” He will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, with Taapsee Pannu.

