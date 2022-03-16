Prateik Babbar says breakup with Amy Jackson started a 'dark phase': I fell in love with that woman and all went haywire

Actor Prateik Babbar has spoken about his breakup with Amy Jackson, whom he worked with in 2011 film, Ekk Deewana Tha. They dated each other in 2012 and broke up soon after. In a new interview, Prateik has spoken about what the breakup did to him and started a dark phase in his life. (Also read: Prateik Babbar: The OTT world has revived me in many ways)

Prateik suffered a severe heartbreak after his relationship with Amy ended. He was reportedly in depression and now, he has said that it launched a bad time for him.

Speaking about Ekk Deewana Tha and what it meant for him, Prateik said on a new episode of Mashable's The Bombay Journey that it was with this film that he finally felt like an actor. However, it did not spell only good things for him. “It was a good film. But then I fell in love that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared),” he said.

In 2012, Prateik confessed in an interview with HT that the two were indeed dating, “I am usually shy, but Amy brings out the best in me. She is the most beautiful girl in the world. Apart from being a gorgeous diva, she’s also very simple at heart,” he said. "It was mutual. Our courtship can be simply summed up as, ‘Tab Ek deewana tha, aur ab ek deewani hai’.”

In 2017, Amy even told DNA that she had had no contact with him after the split. “We haven't been in touch at all. It's not that I can't be friends with an ex. I don't think it's impossible to remain friends. But we have never spoken after that,” she had said.

Prateik later married Sanya Sagar while Amy got engaged to George Panayiotou and even had a baby with him. They are not together anymore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON