Prateik Babbar gets a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: If there’s a lull period in my life MMA is something that really gives me balance

Honing a new craft needs no age limit, thus, Prateik Babbar, 35, has another tour de force to flaunt. The actor won a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu recently and is gung ho about the feat.

“It’s always so exciting and challenging to learn something new, especially when it’s a sport, and you start from scratch. I have been a huge fan of the sport and I’ve been watching it for years,” Babbar says, adding that in 2019, he thought it was time to begin training.

The Four More Shots Please! actor is elated with “evident and inevitable” progress, as he has been training regularly for about four years. “MMA gives me a sense of calm and purpose when I feel like I am a little scattered in life, when I feel like I don’t have much going on. If there’s a lull period in my life, MMA gives me balance. I think it is fuel for my soul. This is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” Babbar explains.

Ask about his role model in the sport and he replies, “One of my icons is definitely my coach and my sensei — Rohit Nair. I owe my entire martial arts journey to him. Another icon is Gordon Ryan. No one can beat him. He is one of my icons.”

After the blue belt, the actor aspires for the black belt. “The ultimate goal is to become a black belt holder. It takes a really long time to get a black belt. People who start training at the age of four and five get their black belts at 20 and 30.”

On the work front, Babbar shares that along with acting, he is now open to dabbling into writing and directing as well.

You can follow the author on Twitter @VinayMishra12