Pratiek Babbar on Smita Patil’s birth anniversary: It is an extremely vulnerable day for me

Smita Patil is a name known for her legacy that she has left behind and her actor-son Pratiek Babbar wishes nothing but extending that legacy and taking it forward. On her birth anniversary, Babbar who is gun-shy about public appearances, will be seen cutting cake with the paparazzi on the day. Furthermore, he also intends to celebrate the day with an NGO that shelters and feeds strays.

“I want to get their (paparazzi) blessings. She was always loved and I want to carry forward that emotion. No one can forget who Smita Patil is. Recently at Mr Bachchan’s birthday, there were screenings of his films. Aaj Rapat Jaiyo (a song featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan and Patil), got the most whistles and applause. So many people shared the videos from the theatre,” Babbar shares. The actor who calls himself “kind of an introvert” is aware that this is something not expected out of him, but he is certainly looking forward to it.

Patil would have been 67 today. Talking about the day, Babbar admits, “It is an extremely vulnerable day for me… her birthday and her death anniversary, are two extremely vulnerable days for me. (However) I feel extremely blessed and humbled with all the wishes that pour in. Mostly, I’m in my own thoughts, I think about her all day and I feel lost, but there’s always lots of love.”

As the conversation flows, Babbar opens up about grief and sheds light on what he thinks it is. “It hits you when you are not expecting it or in my case, you can be born with it. I was used to grief at a very young age. I learnt to live with it at a young age. It made me stronger. (So) I’m numb to grief. (Of course) I have lived without my mother my entire life, my heart has been broken, so it’s something I have lived with, I have gotten used to it,” he ends.