Entertainment / Bollywood / Pratik Gandhi: I get very homesick during festivals
bollywood

Pratik Gandhi: I get very homesick during festivals

Actor Pratik Gandhi says he is taking a break from his shooting schedule to join the Ganesh aarti virtually
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Actor Pratik Gandhi is presently shooting in Jhansi

Since he is currently is shooting in Jhansi, actor Pratik Gandhi is missing his home amid all the festivities of the ongoing Ganeshotsav. He says he is trying to be a part of the celebration virtually.

“Every year, we welcome Ganpati Bappa at our home. We often keep him for three days or one-and-a-half days. In fact, we have a panchdhatu murti. Hum log ussi ko visarjit karte hain ghar pe, aur agle saal wahi murti sthapit karte hain,” says Gandhi while talking about the celebration, adding, “So, it is an annual family affair for us, with close members and friends coming together for the puja”.

His work has kept him away from the revelries this time. “This year, I am shooting and travelling. So, I am joining the celebration virtually. Din ki do aarti mein toh online join ho jata hun mein. The pandemic has trained us all to do anything and everything online,” shares the 41-year-old.

RELATED STORIES

While the actor joins the celebrations virtually, it doesn’t help lessen his longing for home. “I am missing my home so much. I can’t even express it in words. In fact, I get homesick during festivals,” says the actor, who hails from Gujarat.

He adds, “I have always felt a special bond with Ganpati Bappa. I love festivals anyway, maybe I am very orthodox, or maybe it is because of my upbringing since we used to celebrate every smallest of the festivals, but I love festivals. And it is mostly related to puja and I have a very spiritual approach towards the festivals.”

Opening up about his decision to skip going home this year, the Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) star says, “Jhansi se jaane aur aane ka matlab teen din ka gap aana, and then flights abhi bhi normal nahi hui hain after the pandemic, so that’s why I thought not to go, and join it through virtual mode”.

Meanwhile, talking about his shooting experience in Jhansi, he says, “It has been really hectic, but in a good and fun way. We are taking all the precautions and safety measures to ensure everyone’s safety, after all it is a team effort”.

