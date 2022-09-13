Pratik Gandhi: I have never judged the characters I play

With each project, Pratik Gandhi tries to make a mark and strives to do better. The actor shares he wants to live up to audiences’ expectations.

The Scam 1992 actor, who was last seen in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai, knows what works for him as an actor. “I can create and aim to make my roles look real on screen. What works for me is that I have never judged the characters I play. I approach each role with honesty and try to do my best. I feel less is more. When I am acting, my rule is to keep it simple,” he says.

Gandhi has films Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, an untitled comedy with actor Vidya Balan and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? with actor Taapsee Pannu, and web series on Mahatma Gandhi in his kitty. Talking about his work style and mantra, he shares, “An actor has to know when to stop acting in front of the camera. I have to be physically and mentally fit to get into the psyche of a character, and not allow the role to affect me. But it is easier said than done. Every time you feel an emotion in front of the camera or on stage, your body goes through emotion and it takes a toll. Your body doesn’t know that you are acting and feels everything — be it anger or sadness or tears. So how does one emote and then come out of the emotion quickly is something I constantly learn.”

The 42-year-old is usually ready for a challenge, but he finds a few things really difficult. “For me, getting dressed and stepping out for events is a big deal. It is tough to decide what to wear. I can roam the world in a pair of jeans and T-shirt, but at certain events, one has to look the part,” says Gandhi, who wants to do an action film in the future.

