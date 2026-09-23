Pratik Gandhi says he lost roles for not looking ‘rich enough’, Arshad Warsi calls it ‘stupid’

Salman Khan blasting the trolls on Bigg Boss for targeting Katrina Kaif over her postpartum body has reignited the debate around beauty standards in the film industry. In a recent interaction, actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi shared that beauty standards aren't limited to women, and that men also face similar expectations.

Pratik Gandhi on losing out on roles for not looking ‘rich enough’

Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi discussed beauty standards in film industry.

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Speaking to News18, Pratik Gandhi opened up about losing out on roles for not looking ‘rich enough’. He said, “This happened in my initial years when I would audition for television shows. Even today, when I speak to my friends, I realise that the messages that get forwarded to aspiring actors is still the same. There’s a requirement of rich-looking actors and that those who are rich-looking only should apply. What’s this rich look? I don’t know. It’s very weird.”

Arshad couldn't help but chime in and calling it “the stupidest thing ever”. Meanwhile, director Tigmanshu Dhulia shared his two cents on the matter and said he believes it is linked to India's obsession with fair skin. He said casting directors often assume that rich people are fair-skinned and, while that is the wrong way to look at actors, they look for fair-complexioned, tall men or women to play wealthy characters.

‘Tomorrow if I say that I look like Hrithik Roshan, then I’m a fool’

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{{^usCountry}} Arshad said that nobody said that to an actor like Ajay Devgn. He, however, admitted that he doesn't fit the physical mould traditionally associated with Bollywood heroes and wants to be realistic about his looks and the roles he can or cannot get. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshad said that nobody said that to an actor like Ajay Devgn. He, however, admitted that he doesn't fit the physical mould traditionally associated with Bollywood heroes and wants to be realistic about his looks and the roles he can or cannot get. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Tomorrow if I say that I look like Hrithik Roshan, then I’m a fool. One has got to be realistic. I’m not 6’2". I’ve to be realistic about that. These are simple facts. If a guy thinks he’s outstandingly good-looking, then he’s demented and has lost the plot. If you ask me to play Thor, I’ll have a problem with that because I’m not that person and that’s not how I look. You’ve to be practical somewhere.”

What's next for Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi?

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For the unversed, Arshad and Pratik star together in the crime drama Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Arshad will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Pratik will next be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Hum Hindustani.