Preeti Jhangiani: Omicron scare has already started impacting the entertainment industry

Covid-19 worries have surged with the rise in Omicron cases, just as he entire world was hoping for a semblance of normalcy. Actor Preeti Jhangiani says that people should be extra cautious to avoid the third wave.

“I support the government in all it’s endeavours to nip the Omicron variant in the bud. It is important that we follow all the new rules and restrictions so that it does not turn into an uncontrolled pandemic again and affects life and economy in India,” Jhangiani tells us, adding, “It (rise in cases) has already impacted some films as the night shows which will not happen because of the new curbs. But mostly if we are all careful, the film industry will not be affected any more. It is important for all new films as well as shows to be shot with all COVID restrictions in place”.

In fact, her New year plans were also impacted because of the new restrictions in Delhi. “Before New Year, we spent some time with Parvin’s (husband-actor Parvin Dabas), parents and sister and came back to Mumbai for New Year, where we had an intimate celebration at our home due to the curfew and COVID restrictions”.

When it comes to work, Jhangiani continues by saying that she hopes to take on more projects this year. “I hope to get back to the screens because all my fans have been asking when they will get to see me on screens again ! Hopefully an OTT film or series [should come my way],” concludes the 41-year-old, who was last seen in The Pushkar Lodge in 2020.

On the personal front, the Mohabbatein (2000) actor has set some New Year goals and she says she would love to “travel much more even in and around India, and go back to travelling internationally.” She adds, “I am looking forward to kids going back to school ! This is very important for their development.”

