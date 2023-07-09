Preeti Jhangiani's Chui Mui Si Tum video resurfaces online. Do you remember it?

Preeti Jhangiani is back on screen with her series Kafas on Sony Liv. The actor, who made her film debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, starred in a hit music video before that. Titled Chui Mui Si Tum, the video has resurfaced on Twitter and is making 90's kids nostalgic. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai's old video before her film debut wows fans)

Twitter misses old video

Preeti Jhangiani's old video is making Twitter nostalgic.

The video was shared on Twitter by a journalist and got multiple reactions from music lovers. The tweet read, “#PreetiJhangiani is back in news, now as the President of People’s Armwrestling Federation India. And I'm back to a nostalgia trip of how a 17 YO Preeti became an overnight star with Rajshri music album Yeh Hai Prem (1997), a total family saga in itself! #ChhuiMuiSiTum #Abbas.”

The video showed Abbas as a young man visiting his family for the weekend when the neighbour, played by Preeti, catches his eye. He tries to woo her throughout his stay and she finally gives in with a smile and even gifts her a small koala teddy bear clip. Millennials would know how these teddies sold like hot cakes after this video. The video also stars Sudha Chandran and Jamnadas Majethia or JD.

Twitter was happy to have found the romantic video again. “Oh I had forgotten this. Thank you for reviving those memories. what a rage this song and this music video had become .. golden era of independent music because I think film music had lost that magic for a bit till Rahman revived it again,” wrote one. “The cuteness & charm on her face! Also the small teddy became a huge merch rage back then,” wrote another. “I always thought Preeti Jhangiani would make it into the top league. He had the looks, the presence, and a good voice. Wonder what went wrong. She also became famous in Kerala too when she acted in a film called ‘Mazhavillu’,” commented another.

Making debut with Rajshri

Preeti talked to HT about the video in an interview in January. She said, “I started off with big production houses - right from my first music video with Rajshri Productions to my film debut with Yash Raj Films. And, my experience as an actor has been wonderful. I never was from the industry and I was fortunate to work with the biggest banners and names. Even my Telugu debut, a remake of Jo Jeeta Wo Sikander, was with Pawan Kalyan. I worked with so many other big names including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Govinda and JP Dutta.”

Preeti and her husband and fellow actor Parvin Dabas are currently running a sports league called the Pro Panja League, which is all about arm wrestling.

