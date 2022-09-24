Nostalgia with Preeti Jhangiani, “My most prized possession was my Mercedes I bought with my earnings”
The actor talks about having her first Hindi release, Mohabbatein by the age of 20, enjoying swimming and her father handling her finances when she was 22
Where were you career-wise?
My first Malayalam film released when I was 18, my Telugu films at 19, and my first Hindi film, Yash Raj’s Mohabbatein, released when I was 20. By 22, I had done 10 Hindi films and was choosing my projects based on the roles.
What was your bank balance then?
I had an account with HSBC bank but I can’t say how much money I had as my dad handled my finances for me back then!
Your relationship status at 22?
I was single and ready to mingle. But, I was so busy working that I had no time to even think! I missed every birthday and family function those days.
Were you close to your family?
I was and am close to my parents, Menka and Gobind Jhangiani, and sister, Deepa. I was staying with my parents in Bandra.
Who were your influences and idols?
Somewhere I was influenced by all my contemporaries at the time. But I idolised Sridevi—always and forever.
One thing you did back then, which you feel was immature in retrospect?
Sign films quickly without taking advice from industry veterans.
Did you have a favourite sport?
Yes. I liked to swim and watching tennis as a spectator.
What was your fitness quotient?
I didn’t work out but I was always on the move. Shoots and dance rehearsals left me with no time for anything else, but kept me slender.
What was your fashion sense like?
It was terrible.
What was your most prized possession?
My Mercedes, which I had bought with my earnings.
From HT Brunch, September 24, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics