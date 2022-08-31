Pregnant Alia Bhatt smiles and dances to Brahmastra song with Ranbir Kapoor as he cheers her up in new ad. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced as they made dinner in a new advertisement. In the commercial for a music streaming platform, the actors stood in a kitchen as they chopped vegetables. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt sings Kesariya while promoting Brahmastra at Bombay IIT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, a pregnant Alia asked Ranbir if it was their Friday night plan. Smiling at her, Ranbir played the song Dance Ka Bhoot from their upcoming film Brahmastra on the app and said that was their Friday night plan. Alia smiled as Ranbir cheered her up. Both of them then started grooving to the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video for the music streaming platform, they listened to their Brahmastra song Kesariya as they shared romantic moments. In the clip, Ranbir told Alia that no one would be visiting their home following which she played the song and teased him. Ranbir then held her as Alia smiled and rested her head on his shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir announced in June this year that they are expecting their first child. The couple tied their knot on April 14 after dating for many years. They married at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, Alia shared a post on Instagram announcing their baby news.

Alia and Ranbir will feature together in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva for the first time. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Alia was last seen in Darlings, which received a lot of love and praise from critics and audiences. She will also make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in the crime drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the movie, scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. He also has an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which he will feature with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film is set to hit theatres on March 8, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON