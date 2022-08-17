Pregnant Bipasha Basu says 'I got a baby in my belly' as she shares cute video. Watch

Actor Bipasha Basu recently announced on Instagram that she and husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first kid together. Announcing the baby news she shared a photo of herself with Karan, flaunting her pregnant belly. On Wednesday, Bipasha shared a funny video in which she goes ‘there's a baby in my belly'. Also Read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce her first pregnancy with maternity shoot. See pics

Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Look” and added the hashtags, ‘love my baby bump, 'pregnant and confident', ‘love my body’ and ‘love yourself.’ In the video, Bipashs recreated the ‘I've got a baby in my belly’ Instagram trend and says, “Look, I've got baby in my belly."

Actor Karan Singh Grover commented on Bipasha's video, “Yeah look! My baby in your belly.” Actor R Madhavan commented, “Wow. Congratulations. I am so so so happy for both of us… Yipeeeeeeee… have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery.” One fan commented, “You are glowing like anything. Congratulations Bipasha and Karan.” Another one wrote, “You look so cute in this video.”

On Tuesday, Bipasha and Karan shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

Bipasha and Karan married in 2016. They had met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. She previously dated actor John Abraham for 10 years, but they parted ways in 2011. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora.

