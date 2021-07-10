Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Dia Mirza shares pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira
bollywood

Pregnant Dia Mirza shares pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza has shared pictures from her last visit to the Maldives. The actor had visited the island with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and her stepdaughter Samaira.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Dia Mirza shared pictures from her honeymoon.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has shared pictures from her honeymoon to the Maldives. Dia, along with Vaibhav and her stepdaughter Samaira, had travelled to the Maldives earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared pictures with Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira, in which they were seen on a yacht and posing for the camera. Dia was seen wearing an orange floral dress, covering her baby bump with her arm. She also shared a video of a few dolphins and a clip of the twilight sky. Dia shared the post with the caption, "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together."

Fans took to the comments section and showered Dia with love and praises. "Dia ma'am you are love and always be stay blessed always," a fan said. "Mam, your smile – it’s killer!" another added. A third said, "Very happy to see samaira with you dia! such a beautiful fmly!"

Shortly after their trip, in April, Dia announced that she was pregnant. She shared a picture from the trip, in which she was cradling her baby bump, and said, "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan to unite for Vikram Vedha remake; release date revealed

Dia's pregnancy news came a little over a month after she and Vaibhav tied the knot. The couple got married on February 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the garden of her apartment complex and was attended by only a few close friends. The actor made the headlines for opting for a priestess to perform the ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza

Related Stories

health

Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza believes meditation is a superpower that is life-altering

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 11:17 AM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza says doctor told her pregnant women can’t take vaccines available in India ‘until required clinical trials’

UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle

Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP