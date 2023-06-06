Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach day in yellow bikini, thinks her ‘baby nugget’ loved it too

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is having the best time on her 'babymoon'. On Monday, she shared photos from a beach as she slipped into a bright yellow bikini and soaked up some sun. She recently surprised her fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child. (Also read: Ileana D'Cruz is on her 'babymoon', shares glimpse of relaxing day at the beach. See pics)

Ileana's posts from the beach

Ileana D'Cruz shares photos from the beach.

In photos shared on her Instagram Stories, Ileana gave glimpses of a beach she was at. The actor did not reveal the location of her ‘babymoon’ but it sure seems like the perfect place for a holiday. One photo showed her feet covered in sand. She wore an anklet made of shells. She wrote with the photo, “Sandy toes, happy heart.” Ileana also shared a video that showed a glimpse at the sea and the waves. The final post was a selfie of Ileana, showing her wearing a yellow bikini and brown sunglasses with a tiny glimpse at her baby bump. She wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine.” She also added, “Think baby nugget loved it too.”

Ileana D'Cruz's posts from the beach.

Her earlier pics

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of mirror selfies in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, "It's all about angles." A few days back, Ileana shared pictures dressed n a beautiful black slit dress. The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, “Bump alert !!”

Who is Ileana dating?

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. She has not revealed who she is dating but shared a picture of herself with a man from a dinner date recently. It only showed their hands.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

The couple has not yet made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

