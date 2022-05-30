Pregnant Sonam Kapoor aces pregnancy fashion, flaunts growing belly in new mirror selfie. See pic

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos of herself and husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram, when the two announced they were expecting their first child together on March 21. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” she captioned her post. On Monday, the actor shared a new photo highlighting her growing bump in a black dress. Read more: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce her first pregnancy, actor shares pics with her baby bump

Casually taking a mirror selfie, in what looks like a dressing room, Sonam caressed her belly to offer a closer look at her baby bump. As the mom-to-be rested her hand on her pregnant belly, she clicked herself dressed casually in a sleeveless black dress and a pair of sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor shared a solo photo, as well as one with husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam often shares photos of her maternity style on social media. The actor, who announced her pregnancy wearing a black full sleeve bodysuit, posted images from a photoshoot in April, where the actor was seen dressed in a black kaftan. Earlier in March, while supporting her husband at the opening of his store in Mumbai, Sonam sported a blue blazer set. She also shared photos of her posing with husband Anand from their pregnancy shoot, where she wore a floral dress.

The actor has also been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media; in a recent video, Sonam was seen preparing her favourite dessert. The actor has also been sharing family photos. On Monday, she posted a short clip with husband Anand on Instagram Stories. “Reunited with my love,” she wrote along with the video, in which Anand was giving her kiss on her forehead.

Sonam was seen making a cameo in AK vs AK, where she played herself. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix film starred her father, actor Anil Kapoor, and director Anurag Kashyap in lead roles.

