Pregnant Sonam Kapoor advised by social media user to wear mask, husband Anand Ahuja defends her

Sonam Kapoor recently made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy last week. The actor was seen with husband Anand Ahuja at the launch of his store VegNonVeg in Mumbai. Anand shared a few pictures from the event on social media. On the post, a concerned social media user advised Sonam to 'be careful' and wear a mask. Anand promptly defended his wife in the comments. Also read: Sonam Kapoor on first pregnancy: ‘If you want to carry another life…’

Anand shared pictures from the launch event of the store on his Instagram on Monday. In the pictures, Anand can be seen wearing a white shirt and brown cargo pants as he walks holding Sonam's hand. Sonam is seen wearing a blue pant suit. Other pictures in the post also feature Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user commented, "@ anandahuja and @ Sonam Kapoor wear mask you are pregnant so be careful, Covid is still around." Anand responded to the comment the following day that Sonam had indeed worn a face mask at the event. He replied to the comment, "(folded hands emoji) yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside." The original commenter responded to Anand's comment, wishing the couple safety. "@anandahuja good (thumbs up emoji) good luck for safe confinement," their comment read.

Sonam and Anand had announced her pregnancy on Monday, March 21, through a social media post. Sharing a few pictures that showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

A few days later, the actor had opened up about her first pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. "It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” Talking about staying healthy during the pregnancy, she said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," she said.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra. The two dated for several years before that. Anand is a businessman based in Delhi.

