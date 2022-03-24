Pregnant Sonam Kapoor talks about male gaze and how sharing a 'sexy picture' will get one 'more likes'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has spoken about the male gaze that still exists in society and therefore, by extension, also on social media. The actor, who is expecting her first baby, has spoken about the ‘patriarchal bent’ that needs to be broken before any progress towards equality could be made. (Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen)

Sonam has often lent support towards feminists causes and ideals. Earlier, in a tweet, the actor had written, “For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.” Sonam made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and has worked in a bunch of movies since.

Now, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam has talked about the changes that still need work. Speaking about portrayal of women in Hindi cinema, she said, “We are always catering to the male gaze, which is disappointing.” She added, “If I put a sexy picture of myself on Instagram, it'll get way more likes than the one where I'm wearing a pretty dress." In fact, many even criticised Sonam's pregnancy announcement pictures, in which she wore a bodysuit.

Sonam also spoke about her first pregnancy in the interview. She said, “It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” Talking about staying healthy during the pregnancy, she said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own.”

Sonam and Anand announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON