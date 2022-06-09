Pregnant Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester with a photoshoot; fans call her a 'goddess'. See pic

Sonam Kapoor, who recently entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, has posed for a new photoshoot. She turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who also penned a sweet note for her. Sonam showed her growing baby bump in the new maternity photoshoot, which has been receiving a lot of love from her fans. Also Read| When Sonam Kapoor said she was like an apsara who tried to pull ‘sadhu’ Anand Ahuja out of his 'tapasya'

The picture was shared on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram account on Wednesday night, just hours before Sonam marked her 37th birthday. Sonam wore an off-white beaded satin ensemble featuring delicate sequins and pearls by the label for the photoshoot. Sharing the photo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, "Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be."

They added in the joint message, “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!" The designers also called her the 'epitome of strength and grace' in the white ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor in new maternity photoshoot.

Sonam, who hasn't yet shared the picture on her Instagram account, reacted to Abu and Sandeep's message with a series of red heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans also took to the comments section to shower love on the picture, and compared her to a goddess. Many called her 'stunning,' while one commented, 'Goddess,' adding a series of heart-eyes emoji. Others called her 'divine.'

Sonam recently returned home from her 'babymoon' with husband Anand Ahuja, and is celebrating her birthday on Thursday. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind alongside actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

