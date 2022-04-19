Pregnant Sonam Kapoor hilariously asks Masaba Gupta to make maternity clothes for her: 'I'm sucking up to her publicly'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta featured on the cover of Vogue India's April issue. Her friend Sonam Kapoor shared the cover on her Instagram Stories with a sweet message for her. Sonam also shared a video of Masaba Gupta working out and in another Story, she revel Masaba to make maternity clothes for her. Also Read: Masaba Gupta is ‘very happy’ for childhood friend Sonam Kapoor: ‘She will make a great mom’

Masaba shared the Vogue cover on her Instagram handle and wrote, “We’re all trying to find our place under the spotlight. For the first time on the cover of Vogue India's April issue, I shed some light on my journey of becoming a polymath, fashion designer, jewelry designer, actor, and most recently beauty entrepreneur (more on that later.)”

Sharing Masaba's post on her Instagram Stories, Sonam wrote, “Masaba Gupta is the greatest designer and celeb ever. I love her. She is the best,” along with a pink heart emoji. She later one of the videos from Masaba's workout session and wrote, “Look at her body. What a workout.”

Sonam Kapoor shares Masaba Gupta's post on Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor shares a video of Masaba Gupta working out.

Sonam shared another picture of Masaba from a photoshoot and wrote, “She's also not made my baby bump clothes yet. I can't wait for them anymore. So I am sucking up to her publicly. Masaba Gupta where are my clothes?”

Sonam Kapoor shares a message for Masaba Gupta.

In March, Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. In the photos, she was seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she actor starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020.

