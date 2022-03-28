Masaba Gupta is ‘very happy’ for childhood friend Sonam Kapoor: ‘She will make a great mom’

Designer and actor Masaba Gupta, who has known actor Sonam Kapoor since childhood, is excited about her pregnancy news. Sonam Kapoor announced with a maternity photoshoot last week that she is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple, who tied the knot in Mumbai in May 2018, received congratulatory messages from several fans as well as their friends from the industry. Also Read| Pregnant Sonam Kapoor talks about male gaze and how sharing a 'sexy picture' will get one 'more likes'

Masaba Gupta has now expressed happiness about Sonam’s news. She also said that she believes Sonam would make a great mom as she has all the qualities for it.

Masaba told Pinkvilla, “It’s always nice when you have known someone, since we were 10 or 11, I have known them, and it’s really nice that now she is becoming a mom herself. I am very happy for her. She will make a great mom because I think she has got all the qualities in her to make a great mom. I am very happy for her and Anand.”

Masaba, who recently met Sonam at an event in Mumbai, added that she hopes she will soon be able to meet her and celebrate the news with their group of friends. Asked about any plans for a get-together, she said, “No idea, as yet. But hopefully, we will celebrate soon.”

Sonam and Anand had made their first public appearance since announcing the pregnancy on March 23 at the launch of their store VegNonVeg. Anand recently shared a series of pictures from the event, that showed him holding Sonam’s hands as they walked.

Other pictures showed him in conversation with his father-in-law Anil Kapoor and brother-in-law Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor reacted to the picture by commenting “Fabbbb,” adding red heart emojis, while Sonam wrote, “You’re so Hot,” adding a fire emoji. In another comment, she wrote, “Obsessed with you,” adding a red heart emoji.

