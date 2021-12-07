Preity Zinta cuddles one of her twins as she shares first pic: ‘Burp cloths, diapers, babies, loving it all’. See post

Actor Preity Zinta has given her fans the first glimpse of one of her babies. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became parents to twins--son Jai and daughter Gia-- through surrogacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Preity Zinta shared a picture as she held her baby close to her. The face of the newborn wasn't visible but the little one was wrapped in a blue baby blanket and matching cap. Preity also had a burp cloth on her shoulder.

Preity sat with the baby in a room with a fireplace close to her. She captioned the post, "Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all #ting." Preity tied the knot with Gene in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Preity Zinta had shared a post on Instagram featuring herself and Gene. She had captioned the post, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity had also added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

On Thanksgiving, Preity had posted a picture featuring herself, Gene and her mother. She had written, "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives and for all our wonderful friends and family #happythanksgiving #ting."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins Jai and Gia, thank surrogate for being 'part of this incredible journey'

The actor made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. Preity has featured in several films including Soldier, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara among others. She was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit which marked her return to the screen after a seven-year hiatus.