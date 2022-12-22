Preity Zinta dresses up as Santa Claus, decorates Christmas tree: 'There is always something special about Christmas'

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video as she started with her Christmas preparation ahead of the festival. She shared a clip and penned a heartfelt message narrating her excitement. She decorated a Christmas tree and dressed up in the costume of Santa Claus. Many fans reacted to her video and extended warm wishes for Christmas in advance. (Also read: Preity Zinta waits for the moon on Karwa Chauth: 'What happened in Los Angeles, can't see it')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, a large Christmas tree was decorated with bells, balls and fairy lights, giving perfect Christmas vibes to her fans. Many gift boxes were also kept beside the tree. Preity's pup also showed up in her video. In the end, she marked her presence as Santa sporting a white long moustache and a red and green long cap. She can be heard saying, “Ho Ho” and smiling for the camera. She used Jingle Bell Rock song with her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “There is always something special about Christmas (red heart emoji). The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” She used ‘happy holidays’ and ‘Ting’ as the hashtag on her post.

Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “My happinesssss. Wishing you happy holidays!” Another fan commented, “In Santa disguise???? YOU LOOK SOOO CUTEEE! And your gorgeous Christmas tree.” Other fan wrote, “Wow..you refreshed my childhood thoughts for Christmas and New Year Mam.. good to know you have still kept those feelings alive in you. Merry Christmas and Happy New year.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Preity for Christmas and dropped heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Preity visited Delhi after spending some time in Mumbai. She spent a good time with friends Sussanne Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Arslan Goni in Mumbai. She also went for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple and shared a video of her temple visit along with the caption, “Back in Mumbai …. Back at Siddhivinayak temple (red heart emoji) Wow! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight."

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one last month. Preity had shared heartfelt posts with pictures for her twins' first birthday on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.