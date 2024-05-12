Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable as paps surround her for pictures: ‘You all are scaring me’

Preity Zinta is once again back-in-action as she is shooting for Aamir Khan's magnum opus - Lahore 1947. The actor who is returning to the silver-screen after a long gap was recently spotted in Mumbai. In a viral video, Preity was seen getting uneasy as the paps got closer while following her for pictures. (Also read: Preity Zinta hopes for a Sangarsh sequel; director Tanuja Chandra says, ‘It would be wonderful to see Reet Oberoi again’) Preity Zinta recently got uncomfortable as the paps surrounded her for pictures.

Preity Zinta feels uneasy as paps get closer

Preity was seen dressed in a white gym-vest and jeans, paired with black shades. She styled her hair in a bun as she took a walk near a building. When the photographers surrounded her and got closer for photos, the actor was seen visibly uncomfortable. Preity said, “Guys, you all are scaring me.” Before getting inside the building she smiled and posed for the paps. In the viral clip shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, netizens slammed the photographers.

Netizens slam photographers for their behaviour

A user commented, “It’s true.. give the woman space to walk and for her to hear who she’s talking to on the phone. The paps are borderline rude. It’s unacceptable!” Another netizen wrote, “Most disgraceful people. Behave decent and stop harrasing people. How are you Ma'am it seems…She's saying you'll are scaring her and you'll are just saying no no no no and started yelling again.” A fan also commented, “Rubbish you guys invading people's privacy stop uour nonsense it's not funny.” A user took a jibe at paparazzi and wrote, “Thapad se darr nae lgta sahib, paparazzi se lgta hai (I am not afraid of getting slapped sir, I am afraid of paparazzi)(laughing emoji).”

About Preity Zinta

Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in pivotal characters. She shot to fame with films like Soldier, Koi..Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna.

Preity Zinta's upcoming project

Preity's next Lahore 1947 also features Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is backed by Aamir Khan Productions