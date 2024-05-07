Preity Zinta hopes for a Sangarsh sequel; director Tanuja Chandra says, ‘It would be wonderful to see Reet Oberoi again’

Remember Preity Zinta as CBI officer Reet Oberoi in the 1999 psychological horror thriller, Sangharsh? If given a chance, the actor expresses she would love to see its part two being made. While the film’s director Tanuja Chandra clarifies that a sequel is not on cards anytime soon, she does find the idea interesting if a possibility arises in the near future. Preity Zinta

“I am so glad that the film is so well remembered after all these years,” Tanuja continues, “It would be wonderful to see Reet Oberoi again in an older avatar, but still as courageous and cool as she always was.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It was after a long time that Zinta did an #AskPZ session on X, and her fans flooded her with questions about films, IPL, her famous paranthas and her personal life, too. One of the users asked the actor to pick any one film from her career for which she’d like a sequel to be made, and she replied, “Sangharsh for sure. Rest can’t think of any right now.”

Zinta’s role as a CBI office battling her own fears yet showing exemplary courage made it one of the most memorable roles in her career.

The film also starred Akshay Kumar as professor Aman Verma, a convict but a genius, who develops a soft corner for Reet. Akshay played the part to the hilt, as the sharp professor. However, his back story was not explored in detail.

When asked if Akshay’s character deserves a stand-alone spin off, Chandra says, “Well, I cannot really show him as a young man now… so we’ll have to let that one go.”

During the same #AskPZ session, another follower also asked Zinta about her experience of working with Ashutosh Rana, who played the spine chilling villain Lajja Shankar Pandey.

To this, the actor replied, “I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film.”