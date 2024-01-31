Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 times the actor got real about motherhood

Preity Zinta is celebrating her 49th birthday today. She has lived in Los Angeles since she tied the knot with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins- son Jai Zinta Goodenough and daughter Gia Zinta Goodenough, in 2021. Here are five times when Preity candidly spoke about motherhood. (Also read: Preity Zinta wishes Soldier co-star Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday: ‘Keep rocking and shocking everyone around you’) Preity Zinta with her kids.

How she celebrates her birthdays

Wondering how the actor celebrates her birthdays? Preity answered when she shared glimpses of her birthday party on Instagram in 2022, adding that she spent most of the day doing mommy duties. In the caption of the post, Preity wrote: “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies.” She had shared many pictures, including Gene, her brother Manish Zinta, her mom Nilprabha Zinta and a few others.

The first time her son said ‘mama’

Preity Zinta also opened up about the magical moment she heard her son say 'mama' for the first time. Last year in May, Preity took to her Instagram account to share a cutesy video of her son, Jai. In the video, Jai was running in a garden with pretty flowers. She wrote in the caption: "My kind of heaven. The last couple of days have been amazing. Mountains, family, clean air & a digital detox. No better sound than hearing …. mama … mama for the first time from the kiddos. This really is heaven."

Preity on motherhood

In 2022, Preity shared a heartfelt post on Mother's Day, posting a picture featuring her mother, Nilprabha Zinta and her twins. They celebrated the children's first Mother's Day together. Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped a photo in which she hugged Gia while Nilprabha held Jai in her arms. In the caption, Preity wrote, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it."

She added, "From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday. Loads of love n light #happymothersday #ma #family #ting."

Preity on her mother being the best nani ma

On the occasion of her mother Neelu Zinta's birthday in 2022, Preity shared two images on Instagram where she kissed her mother and smiled at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, mom. Wish you more laughter, more love, more happiness and Good health today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon and back. Thank you for being the best mom and nani ma in the galaxy."

Preity on her kids' privacy

Recently, a set of unexpected incidents shocked the actor. She shared how a woman suddenly 'planted a big wet kiss' near her daughter Gia's mouth. She also posted a video of a man following her car. She captioned the post, "Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

She also added, "I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities."

