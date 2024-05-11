Aamir Khan reveals he still has one regret about his role in Sarfarosh: ‘Ye scenes dobara nahi kar sakte?’

Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh is still regarded by fans as one of his finest films. The actor was present to attend a special screening of the action thriller film in Mumbai along with the cast of the film, which included Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah. During the event, when Aamir was discussing how his role of a police officer was so different than the regular cop roles showed in films, and shared how he has one regret about the role that still disturbs him. (Also read: Aamir Khan breaks silence on Sarfarosh 2 at 25th anniversary celebration screening: 'Will give it a serious shot') Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan during a special screening of the film 'Sarfarosh' to mark its 25 years, in Mumbai, Friday, May 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_11_2024_000065B)(PTI)

Aamir on taking the role in Sarfarosh

During the interaction, Aamir said, “Actually this might be true for mainstream cinema. Like the film made by Govind ji [Nihalani], Ardha Satya. That was a great cop film. But by and large in mainstream cinema we do no usually get to see a kind of film like Sarfarosh.”

Aamir further added how the character he played was quite different from the ones we see in the industry. “That is one of the strengths of the film. Whenever I meet a police constable they always say how they love this film. How real it feels. That's the strength of the script and John [Matthew Matthan] as a director. He kept it as real as possible and still making it exciting and thrilling.”

Aamir shares his regret

Aamir then added how he still has one regret about the part. “I was really disturbed about one thing while shooting the film. I was in continuity with a couple of films that time. Toh main apne baal chote nahi kar paaya jitna mujhe chota karna tha. Toh woh baat mujhe itni disturb karti thi. Aaj bhi jab main apni film dekhta hu toh mujhe lagta hai ki, ‘Yaar, ye scenes dobara nahi kar sakte?’ (I was not able to cut my hair short and this bit disturbed me a lot. Even today when I watch the film, I go, ‘Can’t we redo these scenes?) Luckily I was supposed to be in plain clothes so yeah we tried to pull it off.” John said that as a person in the crime department there are no such roles. Aamir smiled at this comment and said he should have been told about this earlier.

What Naseeruddin said

Then, Naseeruddin added, “Aur agar Bollywood mein policeman ka mould Aamir Khan nahi toh aur kaun todta (If not Aamir Khan then who else would have broken the mould of the policeman)?” The audience cheered at the actor's statement.

Sarfarosh was based on an Indian police officer's fight against cross-border terrorism. Aamir's portrayal of Ajay Singh Rathod against the antagonist Gulfam Hassan played by Naseeruddin Shah received acclaim. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary.