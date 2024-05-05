Sunny Deol says his family began flourishing professionally after welcoming his daughter-in-law: Beti ghar mein aa gayi

Sunny Deol is a happy father-in-law. During his appearance on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India on Saturday, the actor talked about how his daughter-in-law, Drishi Acharya, has brought good luck to the entire family on a professional front. (Also Read – The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional talking about finding success after long struggle) Sunny Deol blesses son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law Drishti Acharya at their wedding

Sunny on years of struggling

“There have been many years, so many events have unfolded. We've all worked on various fronts. Various things were happening. We were putting in our best efforts. It wasn't that we weren't trying. I was involved in many things, so was Bobby (Deol), and even Papa (Dharmendra). However, all of a sudden, with my son's marriage, and the arrival of a daughter at our home, the atmosphere completely changed,” Sunny said on the show, getting emotional.

His elder son Karan Deol, whom he launched as an actor in his 2019 directorial dud Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, tied the knot with Drishti Acharya, his childhood friend who works in the travel industry. They got married in June, and set the ball rolling for many more good news for the Deol family throughout the rest of the year.

Sunny on recent successes

“Since the 1960s, Papa has been here, and we've been in the same limelight. We've seen so many things, arriving and departing in their own time. But the current unfolding of events, along with past occurrences, and the love we're receiving from people…. People have always loved us. We get a lot of love, Papa is loved a lot. And that's why Bobby and I receive a lot of love. But, somehow we were perplexed why things aren't falling into place. But then, the beti (daughter) came home. Then Gadar came. Papa's film had released before that. And after that, Animal came. All records were broken,” added Sunny.

2023 was the year of the Deols. Firstly, Dharmendra was appreciated for his role as a romantic soul in Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was followed by Sunny's Gadar 2, reviving the single-screen ecosystem. And the year ended with Bobby's much-loved villainous act in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal. However, Sunny's younger son Rajvir Deol couldn't make a successful debut with Avnish Barjatya's Dono, which tanked at the box office.

Sunny and Karan will be next seen in Lahore 1947.