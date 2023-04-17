Preity Zinta looks stunning in yellow ethnic outfit as she attends Baba Siddiqu Iftar party, fans call her '90s beauty'

Preity Zinta was spotted at Baba Siddique's Iftar party, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan. Preity made a brief appearance before the paparazzo as she entered the event by herself. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra supports Preity Zinta after she was harassed in Mumbai, Arjun Rampal ready to beat up culprits)

At Baba Siddique's Iftar party, Preity posed for the paparazzi. The actor wore a yellow kurta and palazzo and left her hair untied. She smiled as a paparazzo complimented her, while clicking her pictures. In the video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Preity was seen entering the event and greeting the photographers at the event. She also thanked the paparazzi before she went inside.

Reacting to Preity's look, many fans commented on the post. “She’s looking better than ever,” said a fan. "She looks gorgeous!! (red heart emoticon)" wrote another fan. A comment also read, “90s beauty Preity Zinta!”

Some of the other celebrity guests, who were spotted at Baba Siddique's Iftar party, were Rashmi Desai, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar, Javed Jaffery, Pooja Hegde, Salim Khan, Arpita and Aayush Sharma. Upon arriving at the venue, Salman Khan was greeted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Recently, Preity Zinta had posted on Instagram about getting harassed on two separate occasions in Mumbai. She had said that a woman tried to take her daughter Gia's photo, and even 'planted a big wet kiss' next to her mouth. Preity also said how a 'handicapped man kept trying to stop' her for money.

"Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms and planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth and ran off saying what a cute baby... U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch and this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could... I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom and then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly and be bullied for it cuz (because) I’ve worked very hard to get where I am." she wrote in the caption.

