Preity Zinta responds to being called Punjab Kings’ ‘trophy’, says a woman’s place is in your heart not glass cupboards

Preity Zinta is not one to shy away from speaking her mind, and her latest interaction on X is proof. While celebrating Punjab Kings’ strong run in the Indian Premier League, the actor addressed a comment that referred to her as a “trophy,” firmly pushing back against the idea and highlighting why such labels are problematic for women. (Also read: Preity Zinta is all praise for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calls him a ‘strategic leader that leads by example’ )

Preity Zinta on ‘trophy’ remark

Preity Zinta responds to being called Punjab Kings’ “trophy” during a social media interaction.(Instagram)

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During an interactive Q&A session on X, the actor responded to a comment calling her a “trophy” and made it clear why such comparisons don’t sit right with her.

Replying with honesty and a touch of humour, Preity said, “Thank you, that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophies are owned, women are not! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a woman’s place is in your life and in your heart.”

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{{^usCountry}} During the chat, she also opened up about her upcoming films. Speaking about Lahore 1947, Preity shared, “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with.” She added that the film explores “a story of love in times of division and hate,” which drew her to the project. Preity's praise for Shreyas Iyer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the chat, she also opened up about her upcoming films. Speaking about Lahore 1947, Preity shared, “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with.” She added that the film explores “a story of love in times of division and hate,” which drew her to the project. Preity's praise for Shreyas Iyer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about her other film Vibe, she said, “Vibe is just a really funny, light-hearted film and was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947,” adding that both films are expected to release this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her other film Vibe, she said, “Vibe is just a really funny, light-hearted film and was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947,” adding that both films are expected to release this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preity also had warm words for Shreyas Iyer, praising his leadership qualities. “He is an inspiring and strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive and accessible to the whole team,” she said, adding on a lighter note that her children adore him and lovingly call him “Shreyas Bhaiya.” About Preity Zinta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preity also had warm words for Shreyas Iyer, praising his leadership qualities. “He is an inspiring and strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive and accessible to the whole team,” she said, adding on a lighter note that her children adore him and lovingly call him “Shreyas Bhaiya.” About Preity Zinta {{/usCountry}}

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Preity Zinta is an Indian actor and entrepreneur best known for her work in Hindi cinema. After completing her studies in English honours and criminal psychology, she made her acting debut with Dil Se.. in 1998, followed by another role in Soldier the same year.

Preity Got married to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016. Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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