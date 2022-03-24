Preity Zinta watches The Kashmir Files in first movie outing 'after almost three years', says she is 'stunned'

Actor Preity Zinta took to social media on Thursday morning to share a picture from her recent movie outing, which she specified was her first 'after almost three years'. In the accompanying text, Preity stated that she watched The Kashmir Files and was all praises for the film's cast and director Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files, which released on March 11, was praised by critics, and has already crossed ₹200 crore at the box office. Also read: The Kashmir Files box office day 13 collection: Film crosses ₹200 cr, is highest-grossing Hindi release post pandemic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Preity shared a selfie from outside a movie theatre, where she is seen standing with mother Nilaprabha Zinta and brother Deepankar Zinta. In the caption to the picture, Preity wrote, “So excited to go to the Movie theater after almost 3 yrs. Watched #TheKashmirFiles & was stunned by the movie. It’s been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job.” Preity further praised the film's cast and director in a subsequent tweet in response to the original.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "Take a bow @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @DarshanKumaar #PallaviJoshi & the entire cast & crew (applause emoji) for such a powerful film. Don’t miss this film folks. It’s a must watch (thumbs up emoji) #TheKashmirFiles."

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 after rise in insurgency and militancy in the region. The film has been praised by critics and is seeing a boom in box office collections due to positive word of mouth. While it opened to a moderate ₹3.5 crore, it soon picked up pace, crossing ₹200 crores in under two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film has also been recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who both praised it, calling it 'important'. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Preity has been on a hiatus from acting since 2009 and has only done occasional cameo roles since. The actor and husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy in November.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON