Prem Chopra and wife test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The couple tested positive for the virus on Monday.

According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday and both of them will likely be discharged in a few days.

"They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Dr. Parkar said in a statement.

Prem started his career in the early 1960s. Some of his best films are: Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and many more. Prem has acted with the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna in more than 19 films. He was last seen in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released on November 19, 2021.

Prem's wife Uma is a fashion designer. She is the younger sister of late actor Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Kapoor. Prem and Uma tied the knot in 1969.

Other actors who tested positive for Covid-19 recently include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

On Monday, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F revealed that she also tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she has now tested negative for the virus.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 8,063 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths. After the huge spike, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered that schools from classes 1-9 and class 11 will remain closed till January 31 in Mumbai.