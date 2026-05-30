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‘Premanand Ji Maharaj is fine and resting in ekanth’: Esha Gupta slams false reports about his health

Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has suspended his public appearances and meetings, which has caused concern among many followers about his health.

May 30, 2026 05:35 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Premanand Maharaj, a Vrindavan-based spiritual leader, has been one of the prominent, revered icons for spiritual guidance. For some time now, he has been facing serious health challenges involving his kidneys. After Premamand Maharaj suspended regular padyatra and personal meetings with devotees, rumours about his present health started floating on social media. Actor Esha Gupta has now cleared the air on Premanand Maharaj's health, sharing that he is doing fine.

What Esha said about Premanand Maharaj's health

Esha Gupta has cleared the air on Premanand Maharaj's health.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Gupta shared, “Radhe Radhe. Quick update! Premanand Ji is just fine and just resting in ekanth. Please stop spreading false and negative news! To all his daily followers, continue your daily sadhna and let's pray for all! Radhe Radhe."

Esha Gupta via Instagram Stories.

Last year in October, spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri finally put an end to widespread rumours surrounding the health of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Shastri said, "Many rumours were being spread about his health, but he is fine now. I went to give him an invitation for the padayatra. He accepted our invitation and showered us with a lot of love."

About Premanand Maharaj

Born Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur, popular seer Premanand Ji Maharaj renounced worldly life at 13, and joined the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya in Vrindavan, and devoted his life to Radha-Krishna.

Over the years, Premanand Ji Maharaj gained popularity for his spiritual wisdom, first in Vrindavan and then across India, according to his official website, Radha Keli Kunj. His teachings are delivered through satsangs and one-on-one sessions with the devotees.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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