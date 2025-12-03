Rajpal Yadav leaves Premanand Maharaj in splits with his comic timing: ‘Mansukha main hi tha’. Watch

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan this week. A video of their interaction, posted on the ashram’s official Instagram account, shows Premanand cracking up at Rajpal’s comic timing. At one point, the actor even claims he feels he’s Mansukha, making him crack up even more. Take a look. Premanand Maharaj couldn't control his laughter after Rajpal Yadav claimed he was Mansukha and said this.

Rajpal Yadav makes Premanand Maharaj crack up

In the video, Premanand can be seen greeting Rajpal and inquiring about his well-being. He replies, “Aaj theek hoon (I am fine today).” After a moment of silence, he jokes, “I want to say a lot, but I’m unable to. I thought I’d share so much with you.”

Rajpal then proceeds to say, much to Premanand's confusion, “I have a madness, an understanding inside that the Dvapara Yuga happened. Krishna ji existed. Par mujhe lagta hai, Mansukha main hi tha (I think I was Mansukha).” For those unversed, Mansukha was one of Lord Krishna’s friends and devotees. The claim made Premanand double down in laughter.

The actor then went on to claim that he wants to ‘keep this madness’ intact, to which Premanand replied, “You are the one who makes the whole of India laugh, you entertain us, definitely keep it.” Rajpal explained that he keeps calling himself Mansukha because he hopes no one suffers and stays happy.

Rajpal Yadav’s filmography

Rajpal has delivered outstanding comedic performances in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Dhol, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Bhagam Bhag, and more, alongside intense ones in horror films like Darna Mana Hai and Darna Zaroori Hai. While he’s known more for his comedic roles, his breakthrough was as a villain in Jungle.

Last seen in Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Baby John and Interrogation, Rajpal has Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar lined up for release.