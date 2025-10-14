What ails Premanandji Maharaj? Know all about the kidney issues he is suffering from

Premanand Maharaj, Vrindavan-based spiritual leader, has been one of the prominent, revered icons for spiritual guidance. For some time now, he has been facing serious health challenges involving his kidneys. Premanad Maharaj is afflicted by a genetic renal disease. (Picture credit: Youtube/@Bhajan Marg)

In a recent video of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Premanand Ji said, “Ab swasth kaise thik hoga, dono kidney fail hai.” (How will my health get better now? Both my kidneys have failed) Even in Premanand Ji's recent videos, his face appears to be visibly swollen and red, suggesting the toll his kidney condition has taken on his well-being. As per ABP Live, he also undergoes full-day dialysis. He has also denied requests for kidney donation from devotees.

What is the disease?

Premanand Maharaj is reportedly ailing with a genetic disease called polycystic kidney disease (PKD). As per the National Kidney Foundation, this disease causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. When too many cysts form or become too large, the kidneys can be damaged. Over time, cysts can take over the kidney, affecting its function and paving the way towards kidney failure.

Likewise, another report from Johns Hopkins Medicine explained that when the kidneys are affected, their ability to filter blood weakens. PKD is also labelled as progressive, meaning it gradually gets worse over time. Further, there are two forms of PKD- Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease and Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease. The latter is rarer and diagnosed at birth. Autosomal dominant PKD usually has no treatment, with the inevitable kidney failure requiring dialysis and transplantation.



Major genetic risks

Polycystic kidney disease is passed down through families. According to PKD Foundation, genetic mutations are responsible for this disease. Two genes- PKD1 and PKD2 are accountable for the genetic risks. PKD1 and PKD2 genes make proteins called polycystin-1 and polycystin-2. They control kidney and liver cell functions. They also regulate fluid balance, form tubules and growth. Mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes make these kidney cells act abnormally and lead to cyst formation.

The mutations in the gene PKD1 are more common and responsible for 85 per cent of autosomal dominant PKD. It is also more severe than PKD2 mutations, as people with PKD1 mutations also require dialysis sooner.

Moreover, if parents carry this genetic mutation, offspring have the potential to inherit it in a ‘dominant way.’ A study on Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease from 2009 shows that each child has a 50 per cent chance of getting the disease. If a parent has this disease, there's 50/50 chance that their children will inherit it.

And once inherited, as per the researchers, it's also 100 per cent disease penetrance, meaning that everyone who inherits the faulty gene will develop this autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease at some time in life. The genetic predisposition won't stay dormant and instead will eventually show up.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.