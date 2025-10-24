Priya Sachdev performs hawan at home for ‘protection, peace and prosperity’ amid court battle over Sanjay Kapur's estate

Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. Priya Sachdev shared a throwback of Sunjay Kapur performing puja inside the house.

Priya recently shared that she performed a puja and hawan (prayer ceremony) with friends and colleagues. She said the ceremony was for "protection, peace, and prosperity" as she moves forward.

What Priya Sachdev Shared

On Instagram Stories, Priya posted photos showing her performing the hawan with her young son, Azarius, and close family members. Friends and colleagues were also seated nearby, taking part in the puja.

In her caption, she wrote: “Our prayer for protection, peace and prosperity… moving forward carrying your legacy with us 🙏.”

Priya via Instagram Stories.

One picture showed Azarius pouring ghee on the fire by himself. A final, older photo showed Sunjay giving his son a helping hand during the aarti (a Hindu ritual). A few days earlier, Priya had also written a tribute to mark Sunjay’s birth anniversary. She had penned a long note, where she said:

“You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature. I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring.”

About the Legal Battle

Priya is currently fighting a high-profile legal battle over the estate. Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as legal guardian, filed the case. They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the will's authenticity.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.