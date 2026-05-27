Priya Sachdev seeks funds to pay school fees of Karisma Kapoor’s kids amid estate dispute

The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken a fresh turn. Amid the ongoing dispute involving his mother Rani Kapur, widow Priya Sachdev, and kids from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, it has now come to light that Priya has sought permission to withdraw funds from the estate to pay school fees of Samaira and Kiaan.

Priya seeks funds for Karisma’s kids

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor share two children - Samaira and Kiaan.

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On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a formal notice on an application filed by Priya, who has sought permission to access Sunjay’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts to pay the school fees and educational expenses of his children, Samaira and Kiaan, with former wife Karisma Kapoor.

The plea was heard on May 26 and sought clarification and partial modification of an interim injunction passed by a coordinate bench on April 30, which had frozen Sunjay Kapur’s estate amid the ongoing inheritance battle.

According to court filings, Priya has requested changes to clauses (b) and (d) of paragraph 79 of the interim order. The April 30 ruling barred any liquidation, transfer, or dissipation of Sunjay’s personal assets and corporate holdings. However, the court made a limited exception for meeting essential expenses related to his children.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Priya has sought explicit approval from the court to withdraw money from the late industrialist’s provident fund accounts for educational purposes concerning Samaira and Kiaan. Her legal team has clarified before the court that the funds would only be used towards school fees and related academic expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Priya has sought explicit approval from the court to withdraw money from the late industrialist’s provident fund accounts for educational purposes concerning Samaira and Kiaan. Her legal team has clarified before the court that the funds would only be used towards school fees and related academic expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Previously, during one of the court hearings, Karisma’s legal team claimed that her daughter Samaira’s college fees were unpaid as the managers of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s estate had not cleared payments. Later, Priya denied the claim in court, with her lawyer showing receipts of payments being made for the fees. The receipts showed that ₹95 lakh per semester has already been paid. What do we know about the feud? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, during one of the court hearings, Karisma’s legal team claimed that her daughter Samaira’s college fees were unpaid as the managers of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s estate had not cleared payments. Later, Priya denied the claim in court, with her lawyer showing receipts of payments being made for the fees. The receipts showed that ₹95 lakh per semester has already been paid. What do we know about the feud? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunjay died in England on June 12, 2025, after he collapsed while playing a polo match. He was 53. Sunjay and Priya married in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunjay died in England on June 12, 2025, after he collapsed while playing a polo match. He was 53. Sunjay and Priya married in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate. {{/usCountry}}

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It all started with Karisma’s kids moving the Delhi High Court, alleging that Sunjay’s widow, Priya, forged his will. In May this year, the Delhi high court directed Priya to preserve the assets he had held after his children with actor Karishma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, and cited suspicious circumstances regarding the will under which he allegedly bequeathed his entire estate to their step-mother. Priya is also embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Sunjay’s mother over his estate. Amid the ongoing feud, the Supreme Court has urged the family to settle the matter amicably, while asking them to keep Sunjay’s elderly mother’s well-being in mind.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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