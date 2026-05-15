Supreme Court asks Priya Sachdev to settle estate feud amicably with Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani: ‘She is 80 years old’

The family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur is embroiled in a bitter legal battle over his estate, involving his 80-year-old mother Rani Kapur, his widow Priya Sachdev, and his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Amid the ongoing feud, the Supreme Court has urged the family to settle the matter amicably, while asking them to keep Sunjay’s elderly mother’s well-being in mind. Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025.

Supreme Court’s stance on Sunjay Kapur's mother On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur over his estate. During the hearing, a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan said it would like to review the progress of the mediation process underway in the high-profile family dispute.

"We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect mediation. Time and again we have said it will be in the interest of all parties to put an end to this dispute else it will be a long drawn battle," the Bench said.

The Court also urged the family members to settle the dispute, while referring to the advancing age of Rani Kapur. The bench mentioned, “She is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don't go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because court has pushed us. Each one of you try."

During the hearing, the Court also questioned the filing of another plea, stating, “Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate.”

What we know about the feud Apart from making an appeal to amicably settle the bitter feud through mediation, the Supreme Court on Thursday restrained a key company linked to the inheritance dispute within the family of Sunjay Kapur from proceeding with the appointment of independent directors.

The court was hearing an interim application moved by Rani Kapur, accusing her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, and others of attempting a “forced takeover” of the disputed estate despite the matter already being referred to mediation before former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The application objected to a proposed May 18 board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), a company linked to the family holdings, where appointments of two independent directors and changes in authorised banking signatories were proposed.

The proceedings arise from a petition filed by Rani Kapur seeking protection of the family estate and restraint against alleged interference with trusts and corporate entities linked to the Sona Group after the death of Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Sona Comstar.

Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025. At the time of his death, Sunjay was married to Priya. They have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate.