Priyadarshan says 'actors dominate' over content in Bollywood: 'Makers don't have creative liberty' | Exclusive

Even though he began his cinematic journey with Malayalam cinema in the 80s, it was a string of hits in Hindi that made Priyadarshan a nationally recognised name. From Hera Pheri and Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Priyadarshan was prolific in Bollywood in the first decade of the 21st century. But after 2013, he bid adieu to Hindi films to focus on Malayalam cinema again. Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming film, marks the filmmaker’s comeback to Hindi filmmaking. Ahead of the film’s release, the veteran filmmaker sat down with Hindustan Times to discuss his journey so far, return to Hindi cinema, and more. Priyadarshan talks about his filmmaking journey and Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla marks not just Priyadarshan’s return to Hindi films, but also his reunion with frequent collaborators Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. Reminiscing about the shoot days, the filmmaker says, “It was a very nostalgic shoot, meeting after so long. But when I took the first shot, it didn’t feel like 14 years; it felt as if only six months had passed. I have personal relations with all of them. With Tabu, I was doing a film after 25 years. The last with her was Hera Pheri.”

‘There are no new experiments in Bollywood’ Between 2013 and 2026, Priyadarshan made just one Hindi film, Hungama 2, shot and released during the COVID-19 era. Society and industry have undergone a sea of change. But Priyadarshan feels that not enough has changed in Hindi cinema. He explains. “There is a new generation coming with their cinema all across India. Where I found Malayalam films are doing the best is that they may not have budgets, but they concentrate on content. These young boys in Malayalam cinema are telling their stories in a very interesting way. They are now exposed to a wider audience thanks to OTT. I have not seen that kind of change in Bollywood.”

He indicts Hindi cinema when he says the industry still prioritises stars over storytelling. “I am not seeing new experiments in Bollywood. I think actors are dominating here. Creators don’t have creative liberty, that’s what I feel,” says the filmmaker, while clarifying that this is his observation and no ‘expert comment’ as some would take it as.

But he has one word of advice, or rather a line of advice for Bollywood. “They should know that content is more important than glamour,” he emphasises.

In a career spread across four decades, Priyadarshan has directed 97 films. He recently announced his 100th project, which will star Mohanlal, the hero of his debut film. 100 films in four decades is the definition of prolificity. He remembers making seven films in one year in 1986. Why the rush, we ask. He laughs and says, “When I started making films, I was impatient. All I wanted to say, I wanted to do it quickly. I thought I needed to put all my ideas out fast. After a couple of flops, I understood I had to go a little slow.” The ‘Little slow’ for him was ‘2-3 films a year’, he admits, a rate he maintained during his stint in Hindi films as well.

‘I feel I could have done better’ His distinguished career has given several gems and masterpieces. The filmmaker calls Kanchivaram, Kaalapani, and Chithram his best works. But even though much of his work is acclaimed, he feels it could be better. Priyadarshan explains, “I don’t rewatch my films. But when I look back at any film of mine on TV, I feel I could have done better. It’s because I am learning more. Filmmaking is a process of learning. There are wonderful directors whom I adore among my contemporaries. Today, they are nowhere, even though I feel they are better directors than I am. What went wrong with them was not updating themselves. We started in an era of analogue, and today we are in an era of electronic and digital. I think they didn’t adapt to that. I was also looking for what's new coming up so that I could adapt to it.”

Bhooth Bangla is gearing up for release in April, and the 69-year-old admits to nerves. “Ahead of every film’s release, two days are gone in the stress and tension,” he says with a smile. The filmmaker says that his nerves before a release today are very similar to how they were 40 years ago. “Right from my first film, I feel just as tense for every film. Maybe that insecurity is keeping me going,” he says, signing off.