Priyamani says she has 'never been on talking terms’ with cousin Vidya Balan

The film industry has its fair share of surprising family connections, and one such link is between Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and South Indian actor Priyamani. The two are second cousins, as their grandfathers were brothers. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, Priyamani spoke about her bond with Vidya, revealing that they have never really been on talking terms. Priyamani expressed her admiration for cousin Vidya Balan.

Priyamani on her equation with cousin Vidya Balan

Priyamani discussed how her and Vidya Balan’s connection works and said, “We have never been on talking terms in that way, even though we are related. However, I speak more to her father. Balan uncle is in regular contact with me, and when he can’t get through to me, he calls my father and they chat. Vidya Balan is a phenomenal actor; the mutual admiration is always there. I can’t wait for her to come back on screens. As an audience member, I really miss the powerful actor that she is.”

Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2024 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also featured Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Despite clashing with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the film was a box-office success, collecting ₹389.28 crore worldwide. Vidya is yet to announce her next project.

Priyamani’s recent and upcoming projects

Priyamani was most recently seen in the Malayalam action thriller Officer on Duty, which starred Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, along with Vishak Nair and Jagadish in supporting roles. She will next be seen in H. Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain in key roles. The film is said to be Vijay’s final project before his foray into politics and is scheduled for release in January 2026.

Priyamani will also reprise her role in Raj & DK’s The Family Man Season 3, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The series is expected to be released in November this year, although the exact date is yet to be announced.