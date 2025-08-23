Vidya Balan reveals she did 28 takes to get a teardrop timed perfectly in Parineeta: 'Pradeep Sarkar demanded precision'

Vidya Balan's debut film, Parineeta, is re-releasing in theatres next week. The Shoojit Sircar film marked Vidya's start in Bollywood two decades ago. At a special event announcing the re-release, Vidya interacted with the media, reminiscing about her experiences in the film. Parineeta marked Vidya Balan's film debut.

Parineeta was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel by the late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Originally released in June 2005, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, along with Sanjay Dutt and Raima Sen in supporting roles.

On Pradeep Sarkar

Recalling how Pradeep Sarkar brought the best out of her in Parineeta, Vidya told PTI, "Dada was the foundation of everything I learned in my early years. His attention to detail was unmatched—he could do a hundred takes, not just for performances, but even to get pigeons flying at the right moment or leaves falling outside the window at exactly the right time. He believed there was rhythm in everything."

Talking about the extent to which he demanded precision in his work, Vidya recalled one incident from the shoot. "Once, I did 28 takes just to get a teardrop timed perfectly to a line in a song. That was the kind of precision he demanded. His guidance taught me to observe, to absorb, and to respect every detail in the craft. Even my hair stylist, Shalaka, who’s been with me for 20 years, learned from Dada the importance of balance and detailing. That was his gift to all of us," she said.

Pradeep Sarkar died in 2023 after a long battle with ailments. The 67-year-old also directed Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Mardaani, and Helicopter Eela.

About Parineeta re-release

Set in 1960s Kolkata, Parineeta featured Vidya and Saif as childhood friends — Lalita and Shekhar — who gradually fall for each other. Shekhar’s father is eyeing the house of Lalita’s uncle as he hopes to build a hotel there. Lalita learns of this plan, but a family friend, Girish (Sanjay Dutt), steps forward to help her. This leads to a major misunderstanding between the two lovers.

Parineeta, restored by Prasad Film Labs, is re-releasing in theatres on Friday, August 29.