Exhausted Vidya Balan gave ‘gaalis’ to Vidhu Vinod Chopra during Parineeta auditions. Here's why

Parineeta, the film that marked actor Vidya Balan's Bollywood debut, has completed 20 years. To celebrate the occasion, the film's producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening in Mumbai. During the event, the filmmaker revealed how Vidya bagged the role despite 'top heroines' wanting to do it. Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals how Vidya Balan bagged role in Parineeta.

How Vidya Balan got the role in Parineeta

Talking about how Vidya landed the role after exhausting rounds of auditions, Chopra said at the screening event, "A lot of top heroines wanted to do Parineeta. But Pradeep Sarkar said there’s a new girl from Chembur. So I said, ‘Test this girl from Chembur.’ I don’t usually meet actors during screen tests. Vidya had gone through a lot of tests. Then I told Pradeep, ‘Let’s do one final test.’ She was so exhausted by the process that she actually muttered gaalis before her final audition, I could see her saying, ‘Who does he think he is?’ By then, she had done 20–25 tests. But then she gave such a brilliant final test, it was unbelievable. I told Pradeep, call her immediately.”

Vidya recalled that she was at an Enrique concert with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's assistant when the film's director called her. She said, “So Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) called him, and I told him, ‘Dada, I’m in the middle of the concert, I’ll call you back.’ But he said, ‘No, Mr Chopra wants to speak to you.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll call you after the concert.’ So then Mr Chopra said, ‘Teri zindagi badalne waali hai, bahar nikal (Your life is about to change, come outside).’ I was like, ‘What are you going to tell me, that I didn’t get the part again?’ I didn’t think otherwise for a second, because I had gone through so many tests. But he said, ‘Come out.’ So I came out and he told me on the phone, ‘You’re my Parineeta.’ And I started crying right there. It was a crazy moment.”

The special screening was attended by Rekha, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal and Rajkumar Hirani, among others. A sweet moment from the event, where Vidya was seen touching Rekha's feet, also won the internet.

About Parineeta

The 2005 musical romantic drama directed by Pradeep Sarkar is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel of the same name. The film stars Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Set in 1960s Kolkata, the story revolves around childhood friends Lalita and Shekhar, whose innocent love faces trials due to misunderstandings, societal pressures, and a wealthy outsider’s entry. The film was praised for its soulful music by Shantanu Moitra, powerful performances, and Vidya’s graceful screen presence. As the film completes 20 years, it is set to re-release in theatres for one week starting August 29.