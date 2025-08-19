Vidya Balan touches Rekha’s feet at Parineeta screening; internet is obsessed with her ‘teenager-like’ excitement

Actor Vidya Balan didn't let the heavy rain in Mumbai dampen her spirits as she stepped out to celebrate the re-release of her film Parineeta. The event took a heartwarming turn when she paid a touching tribute to veteran actor Rekha by touching her feet and kissing her hand, a gesture that stole the show. Vidya Balan posed with Rekha at the red carpet.

Vidya Balan's emotional meeting with Rekha

On Monday, Vidya attended the re-release event of her film Parineeta, which was also graced by other celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Shreya Ghoshal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani.

The event's excitement spilled over onto social media, with several pictures and videos surfacing online. One particular video caught attention, featuring Vidya Balan getting excited to see Rekha come in.

In one video, Vidya and Rekha are seen getting excited to see each other, and going on to share a warm hug.

A video from the event captured a sweet moment between Vidya and Rekha, who get excited to see each other and share a warm hug. Another video shows Vidya touching Rekha’s feet, and then kissing her hands.

The sweet chemistry between Vidya and Rekha left fans beaming with joy. They took to social media to express their happiness to see the affection and respect between the two icons.

One wrote, “Best forever Rekha ji”, and another shared, “Gorgeous.” “Real and true hearts…both of them,” one posted. “Awww sooooooo sweettttrr,” posted one. “OMG, she acts like a teenage girl infront of her," one comment read.

Parineeta to re-release in theatres

Parineeta is set to re-release in theatres on its 20th anniversary. The romantic drama will be re-released all over India in select theatres on August 29, exclusively for a week. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeti marked the acting debut of Vidya Balan in Bollywood.

The special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s release but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema and 50 years of Vinod Chopra Films. Parineeta achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its original release in 2005. The film is remembered for its music by Shantanu Moitra and the performances from Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt.