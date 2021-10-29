Priyanka Chopra agrees as Vir Das takes a dig at those who used to mock Indian movies but love TikTok now

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a month-old video of actor and comedian Vir Das on Instagram. In the video, Vir took a dig at people who mock Indians for doing choreographed steps to music. He says, that now, everyone on Instagram and TikTok is doing the same thing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Vir can be heard saying: “Think about this for a second. For years, Bollywood songs were shot in crowded places, tourist destinations. So we Indians would go to these crowded places and suddenly start doing choreographed steps to music and do lip synching and everybody including some Indians are like, ‘What is up with these Indians?’ Now years later all you do on Instagram and TikTok is head to crowded places and do choreographed steps lip synching songs that you never sang. You aren't original." Priyanka shared the video and said, “Speak the truth [laughing emoji].”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people commented on the video agreeing with him, while some said that Vir's content is not real. One fan commented: “I fully agree.. Have been tellin this for a while." While another one said: “@virdas so on point man!!!!!!!! Amusing hypocrisy.” Slamming Vir's content one person wrote: “unoriginal. just like remixes on tiktok”

Earlier this year, Vir's Netflix show, Vir Das: For India, got nominated in the comedy segment at International Emmy awards. At that time, he spoke to Hindustan Times and said: “I thought it was a joke, this can’t be real. Then my management confirmed the news. It took a while to sink in because an Indian comic has never been nominated before, and especially stand-up comedy has never been nominated, forget Indian or not. Usually, it’s the series which get nominated in that category."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Vir Das on International Emmy nomination: Our show is an underdog, had no glam, no Bollywood backers

Vir started his career in standup comedy, and later moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company and Go Goa Gone.