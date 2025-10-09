Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie flaunt matching mehendi designs, get festive ahead of Karva Chauth

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for the upcoming Karva Chauth celebrations, and this time, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is joining in on the fun. The global star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of her hands adorned with intricate mehendi designs. Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of Karva Chauth preparations with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka shares Karva Chauth preps

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her hand with Malti's, flaunting their beautiful Mehendi designs. She also shared a video of her mehendi design, which had her husband's full name, Nicholas, written in Devnagri script on her Instagram stories. What delighted fans even more was the adorable glimpse of little Malti, who also had her tiny hands decorated with henna.

A screen shot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Karva Chauth, a significant Hindu festival observed mainly in North India, celebrates the love and commitment between married couples. On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life and well-being. Mehendi, traditional attire, and festive gatherings form an essential part of the celebration, symbolising love, prosperity, and togetherness. This year it is being celebrated on 10 October.

Priyanka and Nick's relationship timeline

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met in 2017 after connecting via social media and attending the Met Gala together that year. Their whirlwind romance blossomed quickly, and Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018 during her birthday trip in Greece. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals.

Their family grew in January 2022 when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka's latest work

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her much-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The yet-untitled film is said to be an Indian adventure epic inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, marking Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after her successful international ventures. The film promises thrilling action, rich storytelling, and a strong cultural backdrop — a perfect blend of Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and Priyanka’s global appeal.